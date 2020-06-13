51 more test Covid-19 positive in Bhopal

As many as 51 more people including children have been tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Saturday. Notably, a Congress legislator is also one of the patients who has contracted the infection. The children who have developed COVID-19 are of 4 years, 8 years, and 11 years.

The victims are from Piplani, Shahjahanabad, Aishbagh, and Jahangirabad. More details in this regard are awaited.

India's COVID-19 tally on Saturday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). A total of 386 deaths have been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths.