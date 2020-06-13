Police uses tear gas in Paris protest
A couple of tear gas canisters were deployed and the crowd moved away calmly, according to a Reuters journalist at the scene. A march was called by supporters of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black man who died in 2016 in police custody near Paris, and whose case has been re-ignited by the George Floyd killing in the United States.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 19:59 IST
Police fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday in central Paris, where thousands gathered for a demonstration against racism and police violence. A couple of tear gas canisters were deployed and the crowd moved away calmly, according to a Reuters journalist at the scene.
A march was called by supporters of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black man who died in 2016 in police custody near Paris, and whose case has been re-ignited by the George Floyd killing in the United States. The protest had not been authorised by the police.
