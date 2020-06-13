Goa conducts swab testing for all guards, their families after GMC security guard tests positive

Goa government have conducted COVID-19 swab test for all the guards and their family members after a security guard at Goa Medical College (GMC) was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, confirmed the state Health Minister. In the wake of COVID-19 spread, the authorities have placed the tested individuals under quarantine until their results are received. Further action will be taken by the authority to contain the virus in the state.

"With reference to a security guard working at GMC who was tested positive, we have conducted swab testing for all the guards and their family members. We have placed them under quarantine until their results are out, as per my discussion with the Collector. My office will address any kind of apprehensions, I will personally ensure action is initiated. #GoaFightsCOVID19," read Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane's Facebook post on Saturday. The state has reported 417 coronavirus cases while the active number of cases stands at 350 as of Friday. (ANI)