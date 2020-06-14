Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan to review COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of State Disaster Management Authority to review the preparations with regard to COVID-19 in the national capital. The Office of the Home Minister of India also informed that Amit Shah and Harsh Vardhan will also hold a meeting with Baijal, Kejriwal in the capital at 11 am.

Mayors of Municipal Corporations of Delhi will also attend the meeting. "Union Home Minister, Amit Shah along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Mayors of municipal corporations of Delhi tomorrow, June 14 at 5 pm to review preparations with regard to COVID-19," Office of the Home Minister of India tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, it informed that Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will remain present in the meeting. "Lt Gov Delhi and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will also remain present besides Director AIIMS, Commissioners of three Municipal Corporations and senior officers from Union Home and Health Ministries," it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kejriwal met Shah and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the national capital in detail. Kejriwal had said the Home Minister assured him of all cooperation. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned Delhi government's decision to reserve hospital beds for the residents of the national capital. Recently, the Delhi government presented data, according to which there will be around 2.25 lakh cases till July 15 and the cases will reach around 5.5 lakh till July 31.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,824 confirmed cases in Delhi including 22,212 active cases and 13,398 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,214 deaths. (ANI)