Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan to review COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of State Disaster Management Authority to review the preparations with regard to COVID-19 in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 08:40 IST
Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan to review COVID-19 situation in Delhi
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of State Disaster Management Authority to review the preparations with regard to COVID-19 in the national capital. The Office of the Home Minister of India also informed that Amit Shah and Harsh Vardhan will also hold a meeting with Baijal, Kejriwal in the capital at 11 am.

Mayors of Municipal Corporations of Delhi will also attend the meeting. "Union Home Minister, Amit Shah along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting with Mayors of municipal corporations of Delhi tomorrow, June 14 at 5 pm to review preparations with regard to COVID-19," Office of the Home Minister of India tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, it informed that Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will remain present in the meeting. "Lt Gov Delhi and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will also remain present besides Director AIIMS, Commissioners of three Municipal Corporations and senior officers from Union Home and Health Ministries," it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kejriwal met Shah and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the national capital in detail. Kejriwal had said the Home Minister assured him of all cooperation. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned Delhi government's decision to reserve hospital beds for the residents of the national capital. Recently, the Delhi government presented data, according to which there will be around 2.25 lakh cases till July 15 and the cases will reach around 5.5 lakh till July 31.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,824 confirmed cases in Delhi including 22,212 active cases and 13,398 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,214 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Soldier killed, two injured in Pakistani firing in Poonch

An Army personnel was killed and two others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. This is the third fatality in the Pakis...

U.S. embassy in Seoul displays Black Lives Matter banner in support of anti-racism protests

The U.S. embassy in Seoul draped a huge Black Lives Matter banner on its mission building and tweeted a picture of it in support of an anti-racism campaign across America.The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving ...

Mushfiqur Rahim wishes Shahid Afridi speedy recovery from COVID-19

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim wished a speedy recovery to former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. Really feel so hurt by seeing your news brother...May Allah gives you...

El Salvador's president says economic re-opening to begin June 16

El Salvadors president said on Saturday that the nations economy could start to re-open on June 16, following weeks of a strict lockdown meant to contain the coronavirus. The process of bringing back the economy will be gradual and pass thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020