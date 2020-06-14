DG BSF reviews security along India-Pak border in Gujarat
Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) SS Deswal and other BSF officials visited Harami Nala creek area, close to India-Pakistan border in Gujarat to review the border security.ANI | Bhuj (Gujarat) | Updated: 14-06-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 09:12 IST
Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) SS Deswal and other BSF officials visited Harami Nala creek area, close to India-Pakistan border in Gujarat to review the border security. During his two-day visit on Friday and Saturday, DG BSF interacted with jawans at the border and appreciated them for their dedication and devotion.
"BSF is guarding the international border of India with dedication and enthusiasm and ready to take on any situation that may develop. The DG also mentioned that we are constantly upgrading the force in terms of technology and infrastructure besides training," the BSF said in a press conference. "DG BSF also carried out boat patrolling in Harami Nala up to BP No. 1166," said BSF in a statement.
Further DG BSF along with other officers inspected the whole area from Border Outpost (BOP)1175 to BOP Lakhapat, about 30 km distance on foot at night. Enroute, DG BSF took stock of the security scenario, it added. Earlier, (BSF) DG had visited the area of Jammu frontier to review the border domination plan. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Rs 20 lakh crore package major step in making India Atamnirbhar: Modi
India traversing on path to 'victory' against COVID-19: PM in open letter to countrymen on first anniv of his second term
US pharma giant seeks marketing authorisation from India for remdesivir
Vishwanathan Anand to land in India today, says wife Aruna
With highest spike of 7,964 in last 24 hrs, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,73,763