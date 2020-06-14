Left Menu
India should be known as an exporting country: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India should not be known as an importing country and rather should be known as an exporting nation to the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 13:14 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India should not be known as an importing country and rather should be known as an exporting nation to the world. "Our Government has decided that the import of goods from abroad should be stopped. Our country should not be known as an importing country in the world, but India should be known as an exporting country," Singh said while addressing 'Jammu Jan Samvad rally' via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package for the country fighting COVID-19, stating that it will give a new impetus and a new direction to the self-reliant India campaign. Meanwhile, Singh also said that soon there will be a time when people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will demand that they want to be with India and do not want to under Pakistan's rule.

He said that the development of Jammu and Kashmir is a priority for the Central government. (ANI)

