J-K: Terrorists give slip to security forces in Kulgam

"On the credible input about the presence of terrorists, Kulgam Police along with 34 RR and 18 Bn CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the orchards between villages Nillow and Arrew," the Police said in a release. However, the terrorist managed to escape, taking advantage of the dense foliage of orchards.

Their belongings including beddings, clothes, medicines and food items were recovered. A case under the relevant law has been registered in this regard and recovered materials have been seized by the police and taken into the record for the course of the investigation.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)