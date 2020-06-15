Jaishankar to deliver keynote address at third Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants today

Left Menu
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the third Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants today at 11 a.m.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 10:09 IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Protectors of Emigrants are responsible for granting emigration clearance to the intending emigrants as per the procedure prescribed under the Emigration Act, 1983.

The Protectors of Emigrants shall perform the functions assigned to them by this Act under the general superintendence and control of the Protector General of Emigrants, it said. (ANI)

