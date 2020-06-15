Turkey in talks to use two Libya military bases -source
No final decisions have been made over possible Turkish military use of the Misrata naval base and the al-Watiya air base, which was recently recaptured by the Turkey-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). The GNA has driven back Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) - backed by Russia, France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates - in recent weeks and recaptured several positions.Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 18:12 IST
Turkey and Libya's internationally recognised government are discussing possible Turkish use of two military bases in the North African country, a Turkish source said on Monday, teeing up a lasting Turkish presence in the south Mediterranean. No final decisions have been made over possible Turkish military use of the Misrata naval base and the al-Watiya air base, which was recently recaptured by the Turkey-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).
The GNA has driven back Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) - backed by Russia, France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates - in recent weeks and recaptured several positions. Last week, Turkey said it could expand its cooperation in Libya with new energy and construction deals once the conflict ends. "Turkey using al-Watiya ... is on the agenda," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. "It could also be possible for the Misrata naval base to be used by Turkey."
