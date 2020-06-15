Left Menu
COVID-19: Over 16 lakh migrant workers surveyed in Uttar Pradesh

A total of 16,46,312 migrant workers have been surveyed so far by ASHA workers amid the COVID-19 crisis in Uttar Pradesh, Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-06-2020 18:53 IST
Principal Secretary of UP health department Amit Mohan Prasad (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A total of 16,46,312 migrant workers have been surveyed so far by ASHA workers amid the COVID-19 crisis in Uttar Pradesh, Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday. Out of them, 1,455 people have got symptoms of the virus.

"So far, a total of 16,46,312 migrant workers have been surveyed by ASHA workers out of which 1,455 have got some symptoms," Amit Mohan Prasad said. According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has reported 12,088 COVID-19 cases, including 345 deaths, 4,451 active cases and 7,292 recoveries so far. (ANI)

