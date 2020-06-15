Left Menu
Delhi court orders release of cattle to owner, asks him not to slaughter it

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore directed Irshad, owner of the cattle, to provide necessary medical treatment, water and food properly and maintain the animals with care diligently. The court allowed the release of the animals to their owner after nothing was placed on record to suggest that Irshad had inflicted or would inflict any kind of cruelty on them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:52 IST
A Delhi court directed a man on Monday to take diligent care of his six cows, which were seized on suspicion of alleged animal cruelty, and not to slaughter or injure them, and allowed their release. Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore directed Irshad, owner of the cattle, to provide necessary medical treatment, water and food properly and maintain the animals with care diligently.

The court allowed the release of the animals to their owner after nothing was placed on record to suggest that Irshad had inflicted or would inflict any kind of cruelty on them. “The applicant (Irshad) shall not subject the six calves in question for slaughtering purpose and shall not cause damage or injury to lives or limps of the animals in any manner whatsoever till the disposal of the case. “He shall not transfer, sale and / or change the nature of the animals in any manner till the disposal of the case. He shall provide the necessary medical treatment / assistance, water and food to said calves properly and shall maintain and preserve the said animals with care diligently,” the court said in its order.

It also took note of the fact that there was no veterinary report on record to prima facie reveal any kind of marks of injury on the animals. During the hearing, the investigating officer did not oppose the application for release of the cattle to its owner.

Counsel for Irshad said he purchased the cattle for earning livelihood and had loaded them in the vehicle to take them to his hometown in Shamli District in Uttar Pradesh. Irshad was stopped by the police on the way, and the cattle seized.

His lawyer claimed that Irshad did not inflict any injury to the animals and was not illegally carrying them for the purpose of slaughtering them. A case was registered under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and 188 (disobedience of the order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

