Kyrgyz PM Abylgaziev resigns - government

Kyrgyz PM Abylgaziev resigns - governmentReuters | Bishkek | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:15 IST
The prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, resigned on Monday, the government's press service said. Abylgaziev, who had already taken a two-week leave of absence, said he was resigning to avoid hindering the progress of a criminal investigation into radio frequencies.
Abylgaziev denied any involvement in the case and all accusations against him.
