1,843 new COVID-19 cases reported in TN

As many 1,843 new positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 46,504, according to the state health department. With 44 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today, the death toll has now reached 479.

Out of the total number of cases, 25,344 have been discharged, while 20,678 are active cases. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced 'maximised restricted lockdown' from June 19-30 in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits. (ANI)