Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combat COVID-19: Karnataka to celebrate 'Mask Day' on June 18

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that the state government will celebrate 'Mask Day' on June 18 to spread awareness about the importance of masks to contain COVID-19 spread.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:53 IST
Combat COVID-19: Karnataka to celebrate 'Mask Day' on June 18
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that the state government will celebrate 'Mask Day' on June 18 to spread awareness about the importance of masks to contain COVID-19 spread. The 'Mask Day' will be celebrated in all district headquarters and taluks.

"The state government will celebrate Mask Day on June 18 to spread awareness about masks and its importance. The Mask Day will start from Ambedkar statue, Vidhana Soudha. Film actors and sports personals also will be present in the programme. It will be celebrated in all district headquarters and taluks as well," Yediyurappa said in a press conference. "We will take strict action against those who are not maintaining social distancing. A fine of Rs 200 will be imposed on those for not wearing a mask in public places," he said.

The Chief Minister informed that 44,000 tests have been done in the state and the government is doing 7,100 tests for every 10 lakh people. "We are doing 7,100 tests for every 10 lakh people. Out of 7,000 cases, 4,386 are from Maharashtra and 1,340 contacts of persons who returned from Maharashtra. 216 are international passengers, 87 are from Delhi, 67 from Tamil Nadu and 62 from Gujarat," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 2,085,769 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 2,085,769 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 21,957 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 373 to 115,644.The CDC reported i...

2 elephants found dead inside Odisha reserve forest; probe launched

Odishas Forest Department launched a thorough probe on Monday after two wild elephants were found dead inside a reserve forest area in Keonjhar district and it is suspected that the jumbos were electrocuted by poachers, officials said. The ...

155 Indian companies create nearly 125K jobs in US: CII report

As many as 155 Indian companies have invested USD 22 billion in the US, thus creating nearly 125,000 jobs in the country, according to a report issued by the Confederation of Indian Industries CII on Monday. The report, Indian Roots, Americ...

FACTBOX-Soccer-What has changed since the Bundesliga went behind closed doors?

Since the German Bundesliga season resumed behind closed doors last month, home teams have found it tougher than before to put away their opponents, with home wins plummeting to 21 while half the games have been won by away teams, according...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020