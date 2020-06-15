Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka govt orders establishment of single task force for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

Karnataka government on Monday issued an order for surveillance and establishment of a single task force to manage the COVID-19 situation in the Bengaluru amid the Unlock 1.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:19 IST
K'taka govt orders establishment of single task force for COVID-19 in Bengaluru
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka government on Monday issued an order for surveillance and establishment of a single task force to manage the COVID-19 situation in the Bengaluru amid the Unlock 1. As the Centre has relaxed the movement of people, the state government has stepped up the surveillance to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Under the Disaster Management Act, the government has ordered to establish a single task force to manage the COVID-19 situation in the Bengaluru. "There shall be a single Task Force for the COVID-19 management in the Bengaluru urban agglomeration area covering all wards of BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and all talukas of Bengaluru (Urban) and Bengaluru (Rural) districts should be established," read the order.

A total of 17 task force teams will be appointed which will be headed by BBMP Commissioner for review on a weekly basis. Once reviewed, the Commissioner will report it to the Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, stated the order. The task teams 16 and 17 shall be responsible for their respective tasks in the entire state.

As per the order, these teams who will be lead by a leader will further carry out detailed planning for the same and share it with BBMP Commissioner and State Disease Surveillance Team. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine court rules in favour of government in PrivatBank case

Ukraines Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of the government in a major case surrounding the countrys largest lender, PrivatBank, which means the government does not have to repay more than 37 million to two businessmen brothers. The g...

U.S. CDC reports 2,085,769 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 2,085,769 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 21,957 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 373 to 115,644.The CDC reported i...

2 elephants found dead inside Odisha reserve forest; probe launched

Odishas Forest Department launched a thorough probe on Monday after two wild elephants were found dead inside a reserve forest area in Keonjhar district and it is suspected that the jumbos were electrocuted by poachers, officials said. The ...

155 Indian companies create nearly 125K jobs in US: CII report

As many as 155 Indian companies have invested USD 22 billion in the US, thus creating nearly 125,000 jobs in the country, according to a report issued by the Confederation of Indian Industries CII on Monday. The report, Indian Roots, Americ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020