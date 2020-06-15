K'taka govt orders establishment of single task force for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

Karnataka government on Monday issued an order for surveillance and establishment of a single task force to manage the COVID-19 situation in the Bengaluru amid the Unlock 1. As the Centre has relaxed the movement of people, the state government has stepped up the surveillance to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Under the Disaster Management Act, the government has ordered to establish a single task force to manage the COVID-19 situation in the Bengaluru. "There shall be a single Task Force for the COVID-19 management in the Bengaluru urban agglomeration area covering all wards of BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and all talukas of Bengaluru (Urban) and Bengaluru (Rural) districts should be established," read the order.

A total of 17 task force teams will be appointed which will be headed by BBMP Commissioner for review on a weekly basis. Once reviewed, the Commissioner will report it to the Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, stated the order. The task teams 16 and 17 shall be responsible for their respective tasks in the entire state.

As per the order, these teams who will be lead by a leader will further carry out detailed planning for the same and share it with BBMP Commissioner and State Disease Surveillance Team. (ANI)