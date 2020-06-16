Left Menu
Development News Edition

American wanted by FBI arrested in Indonesia for suspected child sex crimes

A U.S. national wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over a bitcoin scam has been arrested in Indonesia and charged under a child protection law for suspected sex crimes, Indonesian police said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:01 IST
American wanted by FBI arrested in Indonesia for suspected child sex crimes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. national wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over a bitcoin scam has been arrested in Indonesia and charged under a child protection law for suspected sex crimes, Indonesian police said on Tuesday. Russ Albert Medlin was arrested at his residence in Jakarta on Monday after police questioned three minors, and he was suspected of sex crimes, Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told a streamed news conference.

Indonesia's child protection law carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. Reuters was unable to contact Medlin or to find out whether he had legal representation. The U.S. Embassy in Jakarta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Another police officer said that Medlin could also face extradition to the United States. Medlin has been on a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wanted list for crimes related to an investment scam in bitcoin stocks, Yunus said, adding the scam totaled $722 million.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm Medlin was on the FBI's wanted list. Indonesian authorities said they were coordinating with the American embassy. ($1 = 14,020.0000 rupiah)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

HMD Global launches feature phone Nokia 5310

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched its new feature phone Nokia 5310. The Nokia 5310, launched globally in March last entered the Indian market with todays launch, remixes classic design with a slick new feel and batte...

Singapore halts construction of Changi Airport’s new terminal due to COVID-19

Singapore has put on hold for two years construction of a mega terminal at its international airport in Changi, citing uncertainty created by COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on the aviation sector. The Singapore government is c...

As coronavirus returns, Beijingers face disruption, anxiety

Beijings scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak, just over a week after containment measures had been eased and life had returned to near-normal, is disrupting activity for many residents and fueling concerns of further tightening.Many ...

UK begins human trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Clinical researchers began human trials this week of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by scientists at Imperial College London. The study, which involves a set of people being immunised with the vaccine, will be the first time it has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020