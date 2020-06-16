Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court conduct proceedings through video conferencing to grant divorce

A Delhi court has granted divorce to a couple by conducting the proceedings through video conferencing due to suspension of work in courts in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Family Court Judge Deepak Garg passed the order after the joint statement of the couple was recorded separately through video conferencing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:46 IST
Delhi court conduct proceedings through video conferencing to grant divorce

A Delhi court has granted divorce to a couple by conducting the proceedings through video conferencing due to suspension of work in courts in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Family Court Judge Deepak Garg passed the order after the joint statement of the couple was recorded separately through video conferencing. Soft copies of the joint statement were sent to the parties who after signing it sent it at the court point.

“I am satisfied that the petitioners have given their consent to this petition voluntarily and no force, coercion, fraud or undue influence has been committed upon them. The petition has not been filed by them in collusion with each other,” the judge said in the order passed on June 12. During the hearing held through video conferencing, the petitioners amicably resolved all their disputes pertaining to the marriage and agreed to not initiate any litigation or raise any claim in future against each other and the family members.

The petitioners got married in June 2017 and have been living separately since December 2018. Efforts of reconciliation and resolution of differences were made by them and their family members but the same have failed, the court observed. The man and the woman had sought dissolution of their marriage by a decree of divorce by mutual consent.  Family courts have been functioning in a restricted manner since May due to COVID-19 pandemic. Divorce through video conferencing has been granted before too. There have been instances before where one of the persons was an NRI and could not come to court for hearing," said a court source.

Earlier in 2017, a city court in Pune had granted divorce to an NRI couple through video conferencing after hearing the woman who was in London and unable to leave the United Kingdom for court hearing. In 2015, a Delhi court had recorded the statement of the husband, who was in New Jersey, through video conferencing in a divorce case.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon orders new autism comedy series from writer Jason Katims

Amazon Studios has partnered with writer Jason Katims for a new coming-of-age comedic drama series. The show has received a series order from the studio with Katims, best known for his work on series Parenthood and Friday Night Lights, serv...

Britain warns at U.N. on Hong Kong security law as North Korea defends China

Britain said on Tuesday that Chinas plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong would undermine the autonomy of its former colony and could threaten rights and freedoms there. The imposition of the proposed law lies in direct ...

HMD Global launches feature phone Nokia 5310

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched its new feature phone Nokia 5310. The Nokia 5310, launched globally in March last entered the Indian market with todays launch, remixes classic design with a slick new feel and batte...

Singapore halts construction of Changi Airport’s new terminal due to COVID-19

Singapore has put on hold for two years construction of a mega terminal at its international airport in Changi, citing uncertainty created by COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on the aviation sector. The Singapore government is c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020