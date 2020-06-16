Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed French police sent into Dijon to quell ethnic gang violence

Stephan Ragonneau, regional secretary of the national Alliance Police union, told Reuters the Chechens were "very mobile, very organised, armed (and) hooded". "It would have been dangerous to intervene (earlier)," Ragonneau said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:18 IST
Armed French police sent into Dijon to quell ethnic gang violence
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Armed police were sent into a suburb of Dijon in eastern France to restore order after score-settling between rival gangs resulted in the fourth night of street violence.

Trouble erupted on Friday when some 100 Chechen youths from across France descended on the Dijon suburb of Gresilles to avenge an attack on a Chechen teenager earlier in the week, police officials said. Gresilles is a low-income neighborhood with a heavily North African immigrant population. A Dijon police source described the ethnic Chechens as heavily armed and said they had told local law enforcement they had come "to clean things up".

Deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez traveled to Dijon and said the violence must end. He denied police had been slow to intervene, praised their courage, and said reinforcements would remain in the city as long as needed. Regional radio station France Bleu quoted Dijon prosecutor Eric Mathias as saying he had opened an investigation into attempted murder by an organized group and incitement to violence.

Mathias said Chechens had allegedly used social media to issue a France-wide call for retaliation against the Maghreb community in Gresilles. Videos, whose provenance Reuters could not immediately authenticate, circulated at the weekend showing dozens of hooded Chechen men, some wearing balaclavas and brandishing handguns or knives, out in the streets of the Dijon suburb.

"We're no longer in a (functioning) Republic when that is how things play out," Dijon mayor Francois Rebsamen told BFM TV, denouncing a lack of police resources in provincial cities. Stephan Ragonneau, regional secretary of the National Alliance Police union, told Reuters the Chechens were "very mobile, very organized, armed (and) hooded".

"It would have been dangerous to intervene (earlier)," Ragonneau said. "If it had kicked off, there would have been shooting everywhere. There would certainly have been injuries, deaths."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Yes Bank scam: HC allows BW BusinessWorld Media to operate two bank accounts freezed by ED

The Delhi High Court has allowed BW BusinessWorld Media Private Limited to operate its two bank accounts that were frozen under the directions from the Enforcement Directorate ED which is investigating the Yes Bank scam allegedly involving ...

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Spoiler alert 2020 has been rough on the American psyche. Folks in the U.S. are more unhappy today than theyve been in nearly 50 years. This bold yet unsurprising conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC ...

Mexico halts migrant farm worker program in Canada

Mexico is temporarily suspending its program that sends workers to jobs in Canadas agricultural sector as it reviews Canadian health policies and procedures, according to a CNN report on Tuesday affirmed to Reuters by a Mexico foreign minis...

SC agrees to hear plea for direction to Goa assembly Speaker to decide disqualification petition

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Goa Assembly Speaker to decide within one month the disqualification petition against 10 MLAs, including three incumbent ministers, who had joined the BJP in July las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020