Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC says COVID-19 situation is not improving in the country, it's getting worse

The COVID-19 situation in the country is worsening each passing day and not improving, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while extending the parole of a Punjab based businessman accused in a drug racket case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:30 IST
SC says COVID-19 situation is not improving in the country, it's getting worse
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 situation in the country is worsening each passing day and not improving, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while extending the parole of a Punjab based businessman accused in a drug racket case. The top court's observation came while hearing a criminal case in which the accused Jagjit Singh Chahal has sought extension of his parole ending next month.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and B R Gavai said that in a situation like this there is no point in overcrowding the prisons when some of the accused are either out on bail or are on parole. "You see...the COVID-19 situation is not getting any better with each passing day. It is only getting worse in the country," the bench told the Punjab government's counsel who opposed the plea. The bench perused the affidavit of Punjab government which said that the bail was granted to him in the case on February 19 and his appeal is coming for hearing on July 16.

"The parole is to continue until the appeal is heard and finally decided provided that the petitioner cooperates and does not ask for any adjournment on any ground when the appeal comes up for hearing. The special leave petition is disposed of. Pending applications stand disposed of," the bench said in its order. Chahal, a prominent businessman, is also accused in a money laundering case besides being booked for running a drug racket in the state. The top court had last month issued notice to Punjab government on the plea for its response.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Charge d' Affaires of Pak High Commission summoned and strong protest lodged on over torture of two Indian officials in Islamabad: MEA.

Charge d Affaires of Pak High Commission summoned and strong protest lodged on over torture of two Indian officials in Islamabad MEA....

Two teachers killed in car accident in MP

Two teachers were killed when the car in which they were traveling to a class 12 exam centre fell into a ditch in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the police said. Two other teachers were injured in the accident that took place ...

Will raise issue of Sikh farmers' eviction with UP govt, Union home minister

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said he will take up the issue of the alleged attempts by the Uttar Pradesh government to displace over 30,000 Sikh farmers with his counterpart Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit S...

Kuwait and Bahrain urged to abandon 'highly invasive' coronavirus apps

Kuwait and Bahrain must stop using highly invasive COVID-19 apps which violate the privacy of hundreds of thousands of people by tracking them almost in real time, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.The human rights group also slammed a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020