Wanted criminal with Rs 50,000 reward arrested in Haryana

In a major catch, the Crime Investigation Agency of Haryana Police have arrested a criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 from Nuh district and seized a country-made pistol and one cartridge from his possession. Police said on Tuesday that the accused has been identified as Shahid alias Polo, a resident of Dhulawat, who was allegedly involved in several crimes including dacoity, theft and attempt to murder.

Several criminal cases were also registered against him in Gurugram and Manesar. A Haryana Police spokesperson said, "We have arrested Shahid alias Polo, a resident of Dhulawat and unearthed about three dozen cases pertaining to loot, dacoity, theft and attempt to murder with his arrest."

"The accused was involved in several criminal cases registered in Gurugram and Manesar. He was absconding for a long time. Gurugram Police, who had been looking for the accused for a long time, had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest," added the spokesperson. After registration of a case in this connection, the accused had been taken on remand by producing in the court and the matter is under thorough investigation, said the spokesperson. (ANI)