New Mexico man charged with shooting at conquistador protest

Albuquerque police arrested a former city council candidate and charged him on Tuesday with shooting and critically injuring a protester seeking the removal of a statue of a Spanish conquistador, local press reported. Steven Ray Baca, 31, was booked into a city jail on a charge of aggravated battery in the shooting, which occurred on Monday night as protesters clashed with members of an armed civilian militia, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman told the Albuquerque Journal.

Baca was not immediately available for comment. It was not clear whether he was connected with the New Mexico Civil Guard militia members who tried to protect the statue as protesters attempted to pull it down with a chain. Videos of the incident showed a man who appears to be Baca pushing protesters away from the statue before throwing a female protester to the ground. He was hit by a man with a skateboard, backed away from the crowd, then got into a tussle, drew a handgun and shot several times.

The shooting victim, identified as Scott Williams, was in critical but stable condition after being shot in the torso, the newspaper reported. Police could not be reached for further comment. "The heavily armed individuals who flaunted themselves at the protest, calling themselves a 'civil guard,' were there for one reason: To menace protesters, to present an unsanctioned show of unregulated force," New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Baca, son of a former Bernalillo County Sheriff, ran unsuccessfully for city council in 2019, criticizing city leadership as soft on crime and also criticizing terms of a federal agreement imposing restrictions on law enforcement, the newspaper reported. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the sculpture of Juan de Oñate would be removed for "public safety" after another statute of the colonial governor was removed on Monday.