Germany looks at buying new maritime patrol aircraft -document

Germany's Defence Ministry has stopped refurbishing the military's maritime patrol aircraft in favour of conducting a market study of possible replacements, a confidential ministry document reviewed by Reuters showed. Prepared for the parliamentary defence committee, the document showed the ministry had decided to stop the upgrading of existing Bundeswehr (armed forces) patrol aircraft after an economic feasibility study.

But the Bundeswehr needed the ability to hunt submarines and conduct long-distance maritime reconnaissance, prompting the market review of alternative aircraft including the C-295 MPA from Airbus, the RAS 72 from Rheinland Air Service and the P-8A Poseidon from Boeing, the document indicated.