New Mexico man charged in shooting after militia clash

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said on Tuesday they arrested a former City Council candidate and charged him with shooting and critically wounding a protester seeking the removal of a statue of a Spanish conquistador. Steven Baca, 31, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for shooting Scott Williams on Monday night as protesters clashed with members of an armed civilian militia, according to a criminal complaint.

Baca was not immediately available for comment. It was not clear whether he was a member of the New Mexico Civil Guard militia who tried to protect the statue as protesters attempted to pull it down. Phone videos showed Baca pushing back protesters in front of the statue and throwing down a woman before backing away and using pepper spray against oncoming demonstrators. Baca scuffled with protesters and was hit with a skateboard before he drew a gun and fired, the complaint said.

Williams was in critical condition after being shot several times in the torso, police said. "The heavily armed individuals who flaunted themselves at the protest, calling themselves a 'civil guard,' were there for one reason: To menace protesters, to present an unsanctioned show of unregulated force," New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Baca, son of a former Bernalillo County sheriff, ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2019, calling city leadership soft on crime and criticizing terms of a federal agreement imposing restrictions on law enforcement. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the city would remove the sculpture of Juan de Oñate for "public safety" after another statute of the colonial governor was taken down on Monday in Alcalde, New Mexico.

Oñate is seen by some as a hero who led the Spanish colonization of New Mexico and reviled by others for enslaving the ancestors of Native Americans and ordering that men who survived an uprising at Acoma Pueblo have one foot cut off.