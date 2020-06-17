IPOB files plea in HC to protest against detention of 2 Nigerians by UP police

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court by an organisation for people from Biafra, a region in Nigeria, seeking Delhi Police permission to peacefully protest outside Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bhawan here against alleged illegal detention of two Biafrans in that state. The petition by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that the two Nigerian nationals were arrested by UP Police and have been illegally detained at Surajpur police lines, 49 battalion in Greater Noida district, since September last year.

The petition, filed through advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra and Kriti Kumari, contended the two Nigerians have been "illegally" detained for the last more than eight months without anyone, including lawyers, being allowed to meet them. It has also claimed that no information has been made available by UP police about the case against the two or the reasons for their arrest. To protest against the UP police action and the state government, the IPOB sent a request to Delhi Police on June 16 for permission to hold a peaceful protest outside the UP Bhawan here on June 23 or any date after that, the plea has said.

However, as no response was received by organisation from Delhi Police, it moved the high court. Besides seeking permission to peacefully protest outside the UP Bhawan, the plea has also sought that records pertaining to the alleged illegal detention of the two Nigerians be placed before the high court.

Mishra said the matter was listed for hearing on Thursday, June 18..