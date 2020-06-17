Operation of website 'promoting e-pharmacies' suspended: Centre tells Delhi HC

The Central government has submitted before the Delhi High Court that the operation of the Aarogya Setu Mitr website, which is said to have been promoting and acting as a marketing tool for e-pharmacies, has been suspended. The high court was hearing a petition seeking direction to the Centre to immediately de-link the website from the "Aarogya Setu" mobile application as the website promotes e-pharmacies in a "highly illegal, arbitrary, and discriminatory manner".

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya, appearing for the Central government, submitted that the operation of the website has been suspended and added that if the website is to be re-launched the issues raised by the petitioners shall be kept in mind. A bench of Justice Navin Chawla said that in view of the statement the plea, filed by South Chemists and Distributors Association, has been rendered infructuous and is disposed of.

The plea had said that the action to link the website "www.aarogyasetumitr.in" with Aarogya Setu app is causing grave prejudice to the petitioners and the customers are being misled to buy medicines only from e-pharmacies. The plea said that the act is giving the impression that home delivery cannot take place from the local pharmacy stores and one has to buy medicines only from the e-pharmacies.

"The mobile application Aarogya Setu, itself gives a link to website www.aarogyasetumitr.in, which gives a wrong and misleading impression to a user that the website as well as the information made available on it is also government-mandated and approved," the plea said. It said that providing a link to an external website on a government-developed mobile application amounts to giving a largesse and added that the respondents cannot act in an arbitrary and discriminatory manner and allow their offices to be used for selected entities.

It said that medicines can be procured through local pharmacy stores itself and home-delivered so as to ensure that social distancing is maintained during the current times. (ANI)