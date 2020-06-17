Left Menu
Major-General level talks being held between India-China in Galwan valley

Major General-level talks are being held between India and China in the Galwan valley to further defuse the situation after the violent face-off between the troops on June 15-16, according to Army sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:08 IST
Major-General level talks being held between India-China in Galwan valley
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Major general-level talks are being held between India and China in the Galwan valley to further defuse the situation after the violent face-off between the troops on June 15-16, according to Army sources. The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent crash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI.

