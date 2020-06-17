NATO must deal with, not ignore Turkish problem - French official

NATO must deal with, not ignore Turkish problem - French officialReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:12 IST
NATO must not bury its head in the sand with regard to Turkey's recent behavior towards its allies, a French defense ministry official said on Wednesday, and accused the Turkish navy of harassing a French warship carrying out a NATO mission.
"We have known complicated moments in the alliance, but we can't be an ostrich and can't pretend there isn't a Turkey problem at NATO. We have to see it, say it, and handle it," the official, who was speaking ahead of a defense ministers' NATO summit, said.
ALSO READ
Any resurgence of virus would likely be local, says UK testing coordinator
U.S. senator Cotton cautions Britain over Huawei cooperation
GOP senators offer rare rebuke of Trump on church visit
China is using Huawei to drive a wedge in the UK-US special relationship - senator
Too early to exclude travellers from UK coronavirus quarantine -testing coordinator