Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks ICSE board to present grading plan for pending exams

Senior advocate Darius Khambata, who appeared for the board, on Wednesday said that if the state government decided to not allow the exams, the board will accept the decision. However, on its part, the board has called for details from schools of the marks obtained by students in pre-board exams and their board exams to help come up with a "fair" methodology for conducting the exams or for an alternative grading system..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:48 IST
HC asks ICSE board to present grading plan for pending exams

The Bombay high court on Wednesday asked the Indian Certificate Secondary Education (ICSE) board to present its plan for alternative grading for students of Classes 10 and 12 who choose not to physically appear for pending exam papers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde directed the ICSE board to present its plan for alternative grading latest by June 22.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Arvind Tiwari, a parent of a Class 10 student. Advocate Tiwari urged the court to direct all concerned authorities to not conduct the board exams, considering the risk of COVID-19 spread while commuting to exam centres, using exam sheets etc.

On June 14, the board had informed the court that it will offer an option to all its students, in India and abroad, to either take the exam in July or to have their final results declared based on their performance in internal assessments and pre-board exams conducted by schools. "However, I told the court that often, students are graded in a very stringent manner in their pre-board papers.

Therefore, calculating final results based on pre-board marks will force more students to sit for these exams despite the potential health risk," advocate Tiwari said. Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, who appeared for the state government, told the court that the state was also opposed to conducting the pending exams, but it had decided to wait to check how many students choose to appear for them and then take a final call.

The ICSE board examinations were scheduled between February 27 and March 30 this year, but the schedule was interrupted when the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown came into force. Senior advocate Darius Khambata, who appeared for the board, on Wednesday said that if the state government decided to not allow the exams, the board will accept the decision.

However, on its part, the board has called for details from schools of the marks obtained by students in pre-board exams and their board exams to help come up with a "fair" methodology for conducting the exams or for an alternative grading system..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Designers fashion a go-slow future for catwalks and collections

From Armani to Gucci, top fashion houses are re-designing their calendars to slow down the frantic pace of catwalk shows and new collections, as the coronavirus pandemic forces a rethink of the way the industry works.Luxury labels are scali...

Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage: Adityanath on Ladakh face-off

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakhs Galwan Valley displayed exemplary courage and their supreme sacrifice will always be...

Soccer-Artificial crowd noise a rebuke to fans, supporters groups say

Football supporters groups from around Europe have criticised attempts to liven up matches in empty stadiums by using artificial crowd noise, describing it as a rebuke to match-going fans. The fans said that the recent return of football fo...

Jaishankar tells Chinese foreign minister that Chinese side took premeditated action that was responsible for violence and casualties: MEA.

Jaishankar tells Chinese foreign minister that Chinese side took premeditated action that was responsible for violence and casualties MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020