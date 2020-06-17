Left Menu
Development News Edition

Killing of Army personnel in Ladakh extremely sad, shocking: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday called the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel including a Colonel during a standoff with Chinese troops in Galwan valley, Ladakh as "extremely sad" and "shocking".

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:57 IST
Killing of Army personnel in Ladakh extremely sad, shocking: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday called the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel including a Colonel during a standoff with Chinese troops in Galwan valley, Ladakh as "extremely sad" and "shocking". She also urged the centre to take steps "with utmost vigilance and understanding."

"The news of the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers, including the Colonel, in a standoff with Chinese troops in the Ladakh region is extremely sad and shocking, especially when the Government of India is trying to reduce border disputes and tensions between the two countries. The government now needs to take steps in the interest of the country with the utmost vigilance and understanding," tweeted Mayawati. In another tweet, the former UP CM said that the country is confident that the centre would take the 'right decision' at 'the right time'

"The country is confident that the Government of India will take the right decision at the right time according to the country's pride and glory, and will never let anyone gain even an inch of land. The good thing is that the entire country is united in such a delicate time forgetting the shortcomings of the government. Now the government has to live up to the expectations of the people," read her subsequent tweet. The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

SC says no merit in 'charging interest on interest' for deferred payments during moratorium

The Supreme Court Wednesday said there is no merit in charging interest on interest for deferred loan payment installments during the moratorium period announced in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan obse...

Black EU lawmaker says victim of police violence in Brussels

A black European Union lawmaker said on Wednesday she was a victim of extremely traumatic police violence outside a Brussels railway station and lodged a complaint against Belgian police.Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, a German Green party dep...

Tennis-ATP and WTA Tours announce August resumption

The mens ATP Tour and womens WTA Tour on Wednesday issued revised calendars for the resumption of professional tennis after the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.The mens Tour will resume on Aug. 14 with the Citi Open, ATP 5...

Mexican street musicians bring melodies to people stuck at home

After the coronavirus outbreak prompted the normally bustling streets of Mexico City to empty out, out-of-work musicians looking to make ends meet have been filling roadways with the melodies of their marimbas, trumpets and giros.With canti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020