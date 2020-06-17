Left Menu
Development News Edition

European lawmakers chide Japan over 'abduction' of children by a parent

The EU lawmakers voted to urge Japan to enforce international norms and align laws with global rules, specifically the United Nations' convention on child rights. Unlike most countries, Japan does not recognise joint custody after divorce and children often lose contact with the non-custodial parent.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:59 IST
European lawmakers chide Japan over 'abduction' of children by a parent

European lawmakers lobbied by fathers who cannot see children taken by Japanese mothers urged Tokyo on Tuesday to combat the "abduction" of minors by one parent and change a law that does not recognise joint custody after a split.

In a resolution passed unanimously, the European Parliament's petitions committee said it was concerned about the practice of "parental child abduction" and Japanese authorities' reluctance to comply with international law. Various European Union (EU) citizens living in Japan, including Frenchman Vincent Fichot and Italian Tommaso Perina, had been asking for action.

Critics also say there is lack of enforcement of court decisions in Japan to return children to their country of habitual residence, as provided under the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. The EU lawmakers voted to urge Japan to enforce international norms and align laws with global rules, specifically the United Nations' convention on child rights.

Unlike most countries, Japan does not recognise joint custody after divorce and children often lose contact with the non-custodial parent. An official at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government had no comment, adding that it would continue to explain its actions to the EU and member states.

Figures from Japan's foreign ministry this month show that of 35 return orders decided in court in the six years since Tokyo joined the Hague Convention, three were not returned, while another three cases are waiting to be carried out. The plight of left-behind parents last year prompted French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Giuseppe Conte to raise their concerns with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Parents such as Fichot and Perina could not be immediately reached for comment on the EU parliament resolution. Beyond Europe, an Australian man, Scott McIntyre, was the latest foreigner to raise his voice over the issue in Japan. He was detained for trespassing when he went to his in-laws' apartment to seek information on his two children.

Charity Kizuna Child-Parent Reunion estimates that roughly 150,000 children lose contact with a parent every year in Japan because of estrangement from the non-custodial parent.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Special disinfection tunnels installed for Putin

A special disinfection tunnel has been installed in the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin outside Moscow and two more in the Kremlin, Putins spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Reports about t...

Jitendra Singh to address workshop on good governance practices in pandemic

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will address a workshop on Thursday on good governance practices during a pandemic for officials of different countries, according to a Personnel Ministry statement. The two-day workshop on June 18-19 would be ...

SC says no merit in 'charging interest on interest' for deferred payments during moratorium

The Supreme Court Wednesday said there is no merit in charging interest on interest for deferred loan payment installments during the moratorium period announced in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan obse...

Black EU lawmaker says victim of police violence in Brussels

A black European Union lawmaker said on Wednesday she was a victim of extremely traumatic police violence outside a Brussels railway station and lodged a complaint against Belgian police.Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, a German Green party dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020