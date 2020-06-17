Left Menu
Condoling the death of four Indian soldiers from Punjab who were killed in face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced ex-gratia compensation, along with a government job to a next of kin of the deceased.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:58 IST
Amarinder announces ex-gratia, govt job to kin of soldiers from Punjab killed in Ladakh face-off
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Condoling the death of four Indian soldiers from Punjab who were killed in face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced ex-gratia compensation, along with a government job to a next of kin of the deceased. "The loss suffered by the families was immeasurable and could not be compensated with material things, but the compensation and the jobs would help alleviate some of their sufferings," Singh said.

The Chief Minister said: "Cabinet ministers would represent the state government at the martyrs' funerals, which will be held with full Army honours in their native villages." He directed the respective district administrations to make all arrangements, befitting the occasion, for receiving the bodies of the fallen soldiers.

"While one family member each would be given a government job in all the four cases, the families of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Santnam Singh will be given Rs 12 lakh compensation each in line with the government policy, on account of their married status. Mandeep hailed from Village Seel of Rajpura Tehsil in district Patiala, and Satnam Singh belonged to village Bhoj Raj, Tehsil Gurdaspur," an official release said. "The families of the two unmarried martyrs, Sepoy Gurtej Singh of Village Bire Wala Dogra, Tehsil Budhladha, District Mansa, and Sepoy Gurbinder Singh s/o Labh Singh, VPO, Tholowan Dist Sangrur, will be give Rs 10 lakh each as compensation (Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia and Rs 5 lakh in lieu of land). Sepoy Gurbinder Singh belonged to 3 Punjab regiment," it said.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)

