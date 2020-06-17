Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven associates of jailed gangster held for extortion call to a Delhi based businessman

With the arrest of seven people Delhi Police claim to bust an extortion syndicate that allegedly tried to extort Rs 1 crore from a city-based businessman, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:14 IST
Seven associates of jailed gangster held for extortion call to a Delhi based businessman
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI):With the arrest of seven people Delhi Police claim to bust an extortion syndicate that allegedly tried to extort Rs 1 crore from a city-based businessman, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the syndicate was being headed by jailed gangster Manjeet Mahal who was running extortion syndicate through his close associate Satinder alias Bhinda, currently lodged in Tihar Jail in multiple cases.

The accused have been identified as Jai Dixit alias Sonu (22), Mandeep Singh alias Sardar (25), Raman Singh (26), Praveen Kumar (31), Rajeev alias Kalu (26), Akash residents of Najafgarh, Naveen Kumar (30) resident of Village Nangli Sakrawati who used to perform various activities after getting information on social media. The gang used to make an extortion call through WhatsApp calling feature.

On June 9, complainant reported that he received a WhatsApp call, and the end user introduced himself as Satineder alias Bhinda from Tihar Jail and asked a ransom of Rs. 1 crore failing which he threatened him and his family members of facing dire consequences. Based on his complaint, a case under section U/S 387/506 IPC was registered and investigation was taken up, police said. During course of the investigation, it was revealed that alleged mobile number which was used for making extortion call was found to be snatched on May 24 from one Rakesh, a resident of Dichaun Kalan, Delhi and the same incident was found to be reported in Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station.

The phone instrument was recovered from possession of accused Akash who disclosed that this phone was given to him by accused Praveen Kumar and Rajeev who are active snatchers of West Delhi area. Thereafter, at the instance of accused Akash, accused persons Praveen and Rajeev were arrested and four snatched mobile phones and one stolen motorcycles and one bullet motorcycle used to commit offences were also recovered.

Praveen Kumar disclosed that after committing snatching of mobile phones he got removed their SIM cards and further supply to Satinder gang members who further use these SIM cards for installing whatsApp in their new mobile handset and further use them for making ransom calls. On June 16 all these accused persons were arrested from their different hideouts and the mobile phone instrument used to cause ransom call in the case recovered from Jai Vihar Nala near Nangli Sakrawati. All accused persons have disclosed that they acted on the directions of main conspirator Satender who is already running in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in multiple cases of heinous offences such as extortion, murder, and attempt to murder. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

New Yorks governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will propose legislation next year making Ju...

Record 2414 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 47K; death toll mounts to 1904

Delhi recorded 2,414 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike, taking the tally in the city to over 47,000 on Wednesday, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 1,904, according to a health bulletin released by the Del...

COVID-19 death toll reaches 26 in U'khand

One more Covid-19 patient died in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the pandemic toll to 26 while the states tally of positive cases rose to 2,023 with the detection of 81 infected people. An 18-year-old COVID -19 patient died at Haldwanis Su...

Colombia's potential cocaine output up 1.5% in 2019, says U.N. drug agency

Potential production of pure cocaine hydrochloride in Colombia was up by 1.5 last year to 1,137 metric tonnes, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime UNODC said on Wednesday, even as the areas planted with primary ingredient coca decr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020