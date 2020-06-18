Encounter breaks out in J-K's Awantipora
An encounter has started at the Meej Pampore area of Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday, as per information provided by Kashmir Zone Police.
The police and security forces are on the job, said the Kashmir Zone Police.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
