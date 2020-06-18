Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre to withdraw 96 per cent of Rs 4 lakh crore AGR related dues raised against PSUs: SC told

The DoT sought time from the bench, which is hearing the matter through video-conferencing, to respond to the affidavits filed by telecom companies, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd, on payment of AGR dues by them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:09 IST
Centre to withdraw 96 per cent of Rs 4 lakh crore AGR related dues raised against PSUs: SC told

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has decided to withdraw 96 per cent of the Rs 4 lakh crore demand for AGR related dues raised against non-telecom PSUs like GAIL

A bench of justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the DoT has filed an affidavit explaining the reason for raising the demand of AGR related dues against the PSUs. The DoT sought time from the bench, which is hearing the matter through video-conferencing, to respond to the affidavits filed by telecom companies, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd, on payment of AGR dues by them. During the hearing, which is still going on, the bench asked about the security and guarantees which can be sought from telecom companies to ensure repayment of AGR dues.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron to talk Brexit in London and mark de Gaulle's 'Appel'

President Emmanuel Macron visits London on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulles appeal to the French resistance and to discuss Brexit with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Macron, who will be hosted by heir-to-the-throne...

Crowds begin to gather for inauguration of Burundi president

Crowds began to gather in the central Burundi province of Gitega on Thursday for the inauguration of Evariste Ndayishimiye as president following the sudden death of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza. Ndayishimiye, 52, a retired army genera...

2 more die of COVID-19 in Jammu

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Jammu city raising the number of fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir to 71, officials said on ThursdayA 65-year-old coronavirus positive man, who had returned from New Delhi along with three family m...

COVID-19 claims 10 lives in Rajasthan

Rajasthan registered 10 COVID-19 deaths and 84 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to an official report. With this, the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in the state has gone up to 323, while 13,626 patients have te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020