3 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, tally rises to 589

Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 589. "The cases include 201 active cases and 369 recoveries. Six people have succumbed to coronavirus in the state," read a release by the State Government.

The COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,66,946 on Thursday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 12,237. The COVID-19 count includes 1,60,384 active cases, while 1,94,325 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)