HC seeks status report from UP govt on OPDs for non-coronavirus patients

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report regarding opening up of OPD services for non-coronavirus patients in state-run and private hospitals. The bench comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Yashwant Varma passed the order hearing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by 'All India People Front', Vishal Tandon and Vinayak Mishra who challenged the state government notification dated March 31, 2020.

According to the notification, hospitals and nursing homes in the state were restricted from admitting "routine cases" in the Outpatient Department (OPD) and it was ordered that only 'emergency cases' of non-coronavirus patients will be admitted thereon. The petitioners had contended that since the disease is likely to remain until a vaccine is discovered, it is necessary to have a separate infrastructure for treatment of coronavirus patients.

They had requested the court to quash the notification restraining treatment of non-COVID-19 patients and asked for direction to the state government for creating a separate infrastructure for treatment of novel coronavirus patients and to resume the facilities for treatment of other patients by the opening of OPDs for routine cases. Additional Advocate General (AAG) of the state, Manish Goel, filed a copy of notification dated June 16, 2020, by which the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to permit opening of OPDs in the primary healthcare centres/community healthcare centres after testing the patients for COVID-19. Similarly, OPDs in private clinics have also been permitted, subject to certain conditions.

"The notification further mentions that in the third phase, working of the OPDs in the government and private hospitals would further be considered depending upon the situation of the Corona pandemic in the state.", the AAG said. The court listed the matter for further hearing in the third week of July.