Left Menu
Development News Edition

State Ministers review issues related to municipalities of Telangana's Mahabubnagar

Telangana State ministers KT Rama Rao, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, and Srinivas Goud chaired a review meeting on issues related to municipalities of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district at Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:55 IST
State Ministers review issues related to municipalities of Telangana's Mahabubnagar
MA&UD Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana State ministers KT Rama Rao, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, and Srinivas Goud chaired a review meeting on issues related to municipalities of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district at Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) in Hyderabad. The officials were instructed, as per the press note, to give top priority to sanitation, construction of public toilets, and increasing green cover in these municipalities.

In the meeting, Minister KT Rama Rao passed instructions to bring about a visible change especially in the newly formed municipalities. The officials and public representatives were given instructions to also take up steps to control the spread of seasonal diseases during this monsoon, the press note added. Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the cities and towns in Telangana need to undergo systematic development as the majority of the population in the state will move to the cities in the coming years.

He stated that the new Municipal Act is citizen-centric and also said that the officials must follow the provisions of this act without fail. In the meeting, the Ministers stated that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department will soon conduct the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) melas in the new municipalities for instant redressal of the issues by the citizens.

In a directive passed before, the MA&UD department stated that this time the LRS facility will be available only to the newly formed municipalities and the villages that were merged with these municipalities. The scheme is being implemented in 43 new municipalities and will be available till September this year.

MLAs Laxma Reddy, Rajender Reddy, Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy, VM Abraham, Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy, and MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar participated in the meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Five of 20 soldiers who died in Ladakh laid to rest; mortal remains of others being taken home

Five of the 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, who died fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh, were laid to rest at their native places on Thursday amid patriotic slogans, gun salutes and barely held back tears. The mortal remains of the ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Serena cannot wait to compete in this years U.S. OpenSerena Williams confirmed on Wednesday she will compete at this years U.S. Open in New York amid the COVID-19 outbreak, where the sev...

U.S. offers $10 million reward for capture of former Colombian rebels

The United States on Thursday said it was offering rewards of up to 10 million each for information leading to the arrest or conviction of two former leaders of Colombias FARC rebel group.Seuxis Hernandez and Luciano Marin, best known by th...

EXCLUSIVE-Massive spying on users of Google's Chrome shows new security weakness

A newly discovered spyware effort attacked users through 32 million downloads of extensions to Googles market-leading Chrome web browser, researchers at Awake Security told Reuters, highlighting the tech industrys failure to protect browser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020