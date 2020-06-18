Left Menu
As of Thursday afternoon, eighteen soldiers are currently at the Indian Army's hospital in Leh, they will be out on duty in about 15 days. No one is in a critical condition as of now, all are stable, said Indian Army sources.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:28 IST
Ladakh stand-off: 18 soldiers at Army hospital and 58 in others, no one critical as of now
Visual from Army Hospital, Leh in Ladakh on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

No one is in a critical condition as of now, all are stable, said Indian Army sources. "No one critical as of now, all are stable. 18 soldiers are at our hospital in Leh, they will be out on duty in about 15 days. 58 soldiers are at other hospitals they should be back on duty within a week. Status as of today afternoon," said Indian Army sources.

"58 personnel that are at other hospitals have minor injuries, hence the optimistic timeframe of one week for their recovery," the Indian Army Sources added. A total of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan Valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

