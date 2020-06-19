SC takes note of different COVID-19 testing charge, asks Centre to decide

Left Menu
The Supreme Court Friday took note of the differences in COVID-19 testing charges in various states and asked the Centre to decide on the issue, and said all states should set up panel of experts to inspect hospitals to ensure proper care the patients. It said the court may also consider passing an order for installation of CCTVs in hospitals to ensure monitoring of patient care.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:04 IST
The Supreme Court Friday took note of the differences in COVID-19 testing charges in various states and asked the Centre to decide on the issue, and said all states should set up panel of experts to inspect hospitals to ensure proper care the patients. A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah, which would pass the order later, observed during the hearing that there should be uniformity in COVID-19 testing charge in all states.

It indicated however that the court will not venture into the fixation of the charges which will be taken care of by the Centre. It said the court may also consider passing an order for installation of CCTVs in hospitals to ensure monitoring of patient care.

