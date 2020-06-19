Left Menu
Delhi Police files 12 charge sheets against 46 foreign nationals in Tablighi Jamaat case

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Friday filed a fresh charge sheet and 11 supplementary charge sheets against 46 foreign nationals in connection with the congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

19-06-2020
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Friday filed a fresh charge sheet and 11 supplementary charge sheets against 46 foreign nationals in connection with the congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of the national capital. The charge sheet, filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur in a Saket court, will come up for consideration in the last week of June and in July.

The foreign nationals had attended the Nizamuddin congregation, which had reportedly become an epicentre for the spread of coronavirus across the country. According to the police, the foreign nationals belonging to 12 different countries are being charged for violation of visa rules, violation of government guidelines and regulations regarding the Epidemic Diseases Act, violation of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, and violation of prohibitory orders.

So far, a total of 47 charge sheets against 915 foreign nationals have already been filed before Delhi courts, which have slated them for consideration on June 25, July 9 and 16. The police have said that the accused foreign nationals belonging to 35 different countries and are presently staying at various places approved by Delhi High Court in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

No one has been arrested in the case so far, the police said. A case has also been registered against the Tablighi Jamaat chief and others over the event. (ANI)

