Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top French court upholds $56 million Google privacy breach fine

In light of this decision, we will now review what changes we need to make." The French regulator CNIL in January last year found the world's biggest search engine lacked transparency and clarity in the way it informs users about its handling of personal data and failed to properly obtain their consent for personalised ads.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:26 IST
Top French court upholds $56 million Google privacy breach fine

France's top administrative court upheld a 50 million-euro fine ($56 million) imposed last year on Alphabet's Google for breaching European Union online privacy rules, it said on Friday.

Although representing a tiny fraction of Google's financial resources, the penalty sent ripples through Silicon Valley and is still the biggest fine imposed for such a breach. A spokeswoman for Google said in a written statement on Friday Google would review possible changes.

"People expect to understand and control how their data is used, and we've invested in industry-leading tools that help them do both," the statement said. "This case was not about whether consent is needed for personalized advertising, but about how exactly it should be obtained. In light of this decision, we will now review what changes we need to make."

The French regulator CNIL in January last year found the world's biggest search engine lacked transparency and clarity in the way it informs users about its handling of personal data and failed to properly obtain their consent for personalized ads. Its decision relied on the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the biggest shake-up of data privacy laws in more than two decades, which came into force in 2018.

It allows users to better control their personal data and gives regulators the power to impose fines of up to 4 percent of global revenue for violations. France's supreme administrative court, the Council of State, on Friday confirmed the CNIL's reading of the case.

"(The court) also notes that the information available is sometimes incomplete, in particular regarding the data retention period and the purposes of the various processing operations carried out by Google," it said. ($1 = 0.8908 euros)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain, France, Germany would not back U.N. Iran sanctions snapback - statement

Britain, France and Germany said on Friday they would not support U.S. efforts to trigger the reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran. We firmly believe that any unilateral attempt to trigger U.N. sanctions snapback would have serious advers...

PLA must be evacuated from high ground in Galwan valley: Pawar

Diplomatic channels should be used to defuse the tension in eastern Ladakh but the Chinese troops must be evacuated from the high ground in the Galwan valley, NCP chief Sharad Pawar told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The former de...

SC seeks explanation from registry on why Mallya’s review plea not listed for three years

The Supreme Court has directed its registry to explain why the petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya, who has sought review of its 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt of court for transferring USD 40 million to his children, was ...

SC seeks explanation from registry on why Mallya's review plea not listed for three years

The Supreme Court has directed its registry to explain why the petition filed by businessman Vijay Mallya, who had sought review of its 2017 order holding him guilty of contempt of court for transferring USD 40 million to his children, was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020