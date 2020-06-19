India's Modi says border is secure after deadly clash with China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India's borders were secure and the military was capable of defending them, after 20 Indian soldiers were killed this week in a frontier clash with Chinese troops. "Nobody has entered our borders or captured our posts," Modi said in a televised statement at the end of an all-party meeting called by his government to discuss the clash.

Modi said India would continue to develop its border infrastructure rapidly, and would not bow down to external pressure.