India's Modi says border is secure after deadly clash with China

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India's borders were secure and the military was capable of defending them, after 20 Indian soldiers were killed this week in a frontier clash with Chinese troops. "Nobody has entered our borders or captured our posts," Modi said in a televised statement at the end of an all-party meeting called by his government to discuss the clash.
Modi said India would continue to develop its border infrastructure rapidly, and would not bow down to external pressure.
