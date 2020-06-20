Air Force Academy's CGP held in Hyderabad

The Air Force Academy held its Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Dundigal in Hyderabad on Saturday. The parade marks the successful completion of 205th course of the Indian Air Force Academy of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various IAF branches

The event started at 8 am with general salute followed by various activities like inspection of parade in a review vehicle and oath-taking ceremony. Due to COVID situation, parents and relatives of the passing out cadets were not able to attend the ceremony. (ANI)