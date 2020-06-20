Left Menu
Development News Edition

The African refugees and migrants trapped inside Yemen's war

"But how do we live now when corona is also shutting off car washing?" he said. Divided between Houthi authorities in the north and the Yemeni government in the south, Yemen today is a land of displacement with 80% of the population reliant on humanitarian aid.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 13:30 IST
The African refugees and migrants trapped inside Yemen's war

Despite six years of war and hardship in Yemen, Somali refugee Bader Hassan had stuck it out hoping for a better life than in his homeland.

But the coronavirus pandemic has pushed his precarious existence to the edge, and now he wants out. "Me, my wife and my son want to live in a good place, like other people," the Somali-born 32-year-old said in the capital Sanaa.

As a refugee he has lived his life in Yemen with no state or charity support, he said. He dropped out of school early to earn a living and now washes cars in the street. "But how do we live now when corona is also shutting off car washing?" he said.

Divided between Houthi authorities in the north and the Yemeni government in the south, Yemen today is a land of displacement with 80% of the population reliant on humanitarian aid. One in every eight Yemenis has been internally displaced by the six-year conflict and 280,000 foreign refugees also live there. Yemen hosts the second-largest Somali refugee population.

After Houthi authorities in May announced their first coronavirus case in a Somali national found dead in a Sanaa hotel, African migrants and refugees have been increasingly stigmatised, the United Nations and migrants said. "They ask 'what's your nationality: Yemen, Somalia?' I say Somali and they say 'sorry, goodbye'," Hassan said of potential customers.

Tensions between host and refugee and migrant communities over Yemen's scarce resources have historically been low, but the relationship is coming under strain as Yemen's woes deepen, the U.N. refugee agency's (UNHCR) Jean-Nicolas Beuze said from Sanaa. Alongside refugees, around 100,000 migrants also arrive each year by sea from the Horn of Africa hoping to trek north into wealthy Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Largely Ethiopian, they suffer the same traffickers, abuse, rape and theft as refugees, often living side-by-side in squatter camps in the main cities. "When [migrants and refugees] reach the UNHCR office or our partners they are often without anything, not even identity documents most of the time," said Beuze.

As coronavirus concerns mount, U.N. migration agency IOM says migrants are being forcibly transferred out of urban areas to hard-to-access locations, including more than 1,300 forcibly moved north to south since late April. Ethiopian migrant Abdelaziz came by sea, but said his journey to Saudi was blocked by northern authorities.

"There were 250 of us on the sea journey we paid 1,500 Saudi riyals ($400) for. Around five died," he said from the bare roadside garden where he and dozens of other African migrants sleep on cardboard. He desperately wants to leave.

"We have nothing to eat and drink," he said. "The people are tired of helping us."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues clarification on PM Narendra Modi's comments that no one entered Indian territory and no Indian posts were taken over.

Govt issues clarification on PM Narendra Modis comments that no one entered Indian territory and no Indian posts were taken over....

My days in quarantine, waiting to meet my mother and other stories  

From the call informing him that he had tested positive for COVID-19 to the one that he was negative for the infection, it was a rollercoaster two weeks. PTI journalist Manik Gupta writes his account of his days in isolation in Jammu where ...

After violent face-off in Galwan Valley, satellite images reveal China diverting course of Galwan river

Days after a violent face-off between India and China in Galwan, a latest set of satellite images have surfaced showing China diverting the course of Galwan river. The satellite pictures showing signs of the landscape of the valley being al...

US sends back to India imported aluminum billets after spotting leafhopper insect

The US has sent back to India a container of imported aluminium billets after agriculture specialists spotted a green rice leafhopper in it, according to the Customs and Border Protection officials. The US Department of Agriculture confirme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020