Rajnath Singh to depart on Monday for Moscow to attend 75th Victory Day parade

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will depart on Monday for Moscow, Russia to take part in the 75th anniversary of the Russia victory in the World War II Military Parade on June 24.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 14:21 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will depart on Monday for Moscow, Russia to take part in the 75th anniversary of the Russia victory in the World War II Military Parade on June 24. On Friday, a tri-service contingent of the Indian armed forces departed for Moscow to participate in the military parade at Red Square on June 24.The tri-service contingent will be led by a colonel-rank officer and will comprise 75 personnel of all ranks from the three services, the Army said.

Russia postponed its military parade traditionally held on Moscow's Red Square on May 9 for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Russia's TASS news agency. In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the anticipated Victory Parade would be held on Moscow's Red Square on June 24.

The head of state explained he had chosen this date because June 24 was the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who fought for Moscow and defended Leningrad, who stood their ground for Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square. Putin has also instructed the defence chief to make sure that there weren't any risks to the health of the military parade's participants. (ANI)

