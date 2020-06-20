IAF completely capable of controlling any contingency that may arise, say military veterans

Defence veterans on Saturday endorsed Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria's statement and said that the forces are capable of protecting Indian territories. "I completely endorse what Air Chief Marshal said. He could not have been clearer in his statement. All necessary actions that need to be taken have been taken by IAF. They are completely capable of controlling any contingency that may arise, " Air Marshal RK Sharma (Retd) told ANI.

Air Vice-Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (Retd) said that Chief of Air Staff has laid out the position of Govt of India very clearly. "The territory of India would be protected at all costs. It should happen preferably diplomatically because that would be in the good interest of everyone especially China and India," he said.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday said, in spite of the "unacceptable Chinese action" at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel, "efforts" are underway to ensure that the current situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is resolved peacefully. Speaking at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, IAF Chief said that the force is "well prepared" and "suitably deployed" to any contingency and "it will never let the sacrifice of the Galwan Bravehearts go in vain". (ANI)