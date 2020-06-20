Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hospital treated just four poor patients in lockdown: HC told

During the inquiry, the hospital contended the government resolution (GR) capping the prices for COVID-19 treatment, reserving 20 per cent beds and offering free treatment for the poor, came into effect on April 30 and May 21 respectively, which was after the patients were discharged. Last week, the seven residents had approached the high court alleging that the hospital had charged them Rs 12.5 lakh for treatment and had threatened to stop their discharge if they failed to pay the money.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:08 IST
Hospital treated just four poor patients in lockdown: HC told

Despite reserving 20 per cent of its beds for poor and needy persons, a charitable hospital here had treated only four such patients- three in May and another in June- during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Bombay High Court has been told. However, it is not clear whether these patients were infected by coronavirus.

The state charity commissioner revealed this detail in an affidavit following a probe into an alleged incident of K J Somaiya Hospital charging Rs 12.5 lakh from some 'poor' patients for COVID-19 treatment. However, the affidavit also stated the petitioners- seven residents of an SRA building in suburban Bandra- have not disclosed their income status, supported by any documentary evidence, which would make them eligible for free treatment.

The petitioners have sought refund of hospital bills. During the inquiry, the hospital contended the government resolution (GR) capping the prices for COVID-19 treatment, reserving 20 per cent beds and offering free treatment for the poor, came into effect on April 30 and May 21 respectively, which was after the patients were discharged.

Last week, the seven residents had approached the high court alleging that the hospital had charged them Rs 12.5 lakh for treatment and had threatened to stop their discharge if they failed to pay the money. In their plea filed through advocate Vivek Shukla, the petitioners had sought a refund saying that the hospital was bound to reserve beds for the poor and provide them free treatment since it was run by a charitable trust.

A bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Madhav Jamdar had then directed the state charity commissioner to conduct an inquiry in the matter. In an affidavit submitted before the HC on Friday, the charity commissioner said while the hospital had reserved 20 per cent beds for persons from indigent and economically weaker sections, it had treated only four such patients since the lockdown came into force.

The first phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown came into effect on midnight of March 24. According to the state charity commissioner, the hospital had treated three patients under the scheme for indigent and poor patients during the lockdown period till the end of May, while one such patient was treated in June.

However, there were no complaints about the hospital denying treatment to any patient during this period, the affidavit stated. "The full inquiry report is awaited. However, it is clear that the hospital is not adhering to state's mandate on providing free COVID-19 treatment, and free or subsidised non-COVID-19 treatment for the poor," advocate Shukla claimed.

On April 30, the state government had issued a GR capping prices for COVID-19 treatment in private and charitable hospitals and On May 21, it had issued another resolution mandating that such hospitals reserve 20 per cent beds and offer free treatment to the poor. The treatment of six of the petitioners was already over on April 28 before the GRs dated April 30 and May 21 were passed, the affidavit stated.

The court is likely to hear the matter further on June 23..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What people are saying about details of Hong Kong's new national security law

Beijing unveiled details of draft national security legislation for Hong Kong on Saturday, paving the way for the most profound change to the citys way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.Here is what people are saying about t...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Several U.S. states see coronavirus infection spikes, Wall Street unnervedTroubling spikes in coronavirus infection rates were reported on Friday in several U.S. states, mainly in the So...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Beijing tests food and parcel couriers as coronavirus checks widenOfficials in Beijing are carrying out tests to detect traces of coronavirus on all food and parcel delivery workers in an...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirusEver since the novel coronavirus reached Cuba, a tall cardboard box with arms and legs can be seen tottering around a Havana suburb, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020