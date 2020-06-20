Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kulgam
An encounter is currently underway at Likhdi Pora area of Kulgam, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:41 IST
Police and security forces are present at the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
