LG's apprehensions resolved in SDMA meeting, home-isolation for COVID-19 patients to continue in Delhi

After State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting on Saturday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Lieutenant General Anil Baijal's apprehensions regarding home-isolation for COVID-19 patients have been resolved, and the system will continue. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia wrote in Hindi: "All the apprehensions of LG regarding home isolation were resolved in the SDMA meeting and now the system of home isolation will continue. We thank LG sir for this. Under the leadership of our Chief Minister Kejriwal Ji, the people of Delhi will not have any problem."

"After stopping the home isolation, LG in his order yesterday also stated to stop the work of the company which was counseling the patients at home. Now this facility will continue till Monday and its other options will be discussed again on Monday with the preparations of the Health Department," he wrote in another tweet. In another tweet, Sisodia stated, 100 per cent COVID beds shall be subsidized up to an upper limit of 60 per cent of total hospital capacity.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday rolled back his order on mandatory five-day institutional quarantine period for COVID-19 positive patients stating that only those patients need to undergo institutional quarantine who do not require hospitalisation and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation. (ANI)