We are united by patriotism: KCR expresses happiness over PM's all-party meet

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said he is very happy with the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held recently and added, "we may have differences in our politics, but we are united by our patriotism".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-06-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 01:48 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said he is very happy with the all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held recently and added, "we may have differences in our politics, but we are united by our patriotism". "We may have differences in our politics, but we are united by our patriotism. PM spoke on our behalf when he paid tribute to armed forces and assured India's interests will always be protected. We are very happy with the all-party meeting," Rao said in a message shared by Telangana Chief Minister's Office on Twitter.

Noting that the entire country is hurt and angry at the steps taken by China at LAC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday said that "neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured" and 20 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and also taught a lesson to those "who had dared to look towards our motherland". Addressing an all-party meeting convened by him to discuss the situation in India-China border areas, the Prime Minister said that India has also conveyed its position clearly to Beijing through diplomatic means and that the Army has been given the freedom to take necessary steps for protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

He said that 20 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in Ladakh but "also taught a lesson to those who had dared to look towards our motherland". (ANI)

UPDATE 3-Several people stabbed in English town of Reading - reports

Several people were stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday, media reports said, and police said they were investigating reports of an incident.Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter pro...

